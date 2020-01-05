Iran has threatened attacks on U.S. military sites, and area military installations are increasing security, with officials warning of delays at all entry points.
At Marine Corps Base Quantico, law enforcement personnel will be conducting 100% identification card checks, the base announced Sunday.
“Travelers should also expect an increase in vehicle inspections,” officials noted. “Due to these security measures, travelers will experience longer wait times when entering the installation.”
On Thursday, an American drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian military official.
Hossein Dehghan, a military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told CNN this weekend that Iran’s response will be “against military sites.”
Fort Belvoir issued an alert Sunday that, effective immediately, drivers entering Fort Belvoir Access Control Points will be subject to increased security measures.
“Travelers and passengers without valid DoD CAC, military retiree ID card, DoD family member ID, or Fort Belvoir visitors pass will undergo additional security checks,” officials noted.
It is recommended that anyone without a valid ID stop by the Visitor Center at Tully Gate for vetting and issuance of an approved visitor pass.
“As a reminder, because of the Real ID Act, if you have recently renewed your driver's license and did not obtain a Real ID compliant driver's license (marked with Not for Federal use) it cannot be accepted as a sole source of identity and a second form of ID will be required, i.e. passport or birth certificate,” fort officials noted.
Also this weekend, Arlington National Cemetery increased security and is implementing 100% ID checks at all entrances.
All visitors 16 and older, including pedestrians, drivers and passengers, must present a valid state or government issued photo identification upon entering the historic cemetery.
Visitors include all funeral attendees, tourists, and personnel on official business. School group leaders and tour guides must also present the required identification.
