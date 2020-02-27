Springtime visitors to the local area will now be able to view the historic U.S. Marine War Corps Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) in its full splendor.
In honor of the 75th anniversary of the flag-raising atop Mount Suribachi, a complete rehabilitation of the monument has been completed, and two new videos tell the stories of the historic flag-raising and the sculpture itself.
The rehabilitation of the sculpture and surrounding parkland, the specially designed onsite exhibits and the new videos were made possible through a $5.4 million donation from businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein to the National Park Foundation.
The memorial honors all those who died in the service of their country in the Marine Corps since its founding in 1775. Rubenstein made the donation to honor his father’s service in the Corps.
“As the passage of time takes away the brave members of the Marine Corps who fought for our country, the importance of honoring their lives and preserving our history increases,” Rubenstein said. “The conservators and workers did a wonderful job returning the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial to its original beauty. I am humbled to be a part of refurbishing the memorial and honoring those who gave the last full measure of devotion for America.”
“Thanks to David Rubenstein’s ‘patriotic philanthropy,’ visitors will notice brighter, re-gilded engravings on the sculpture’s pedestal, a clean, waxed sculpture, and new lighting and landscaping,” National Park Service Superintendent Charles Cuvelier said. “In addition to a beautiful memorial and grounds, we are excited to release two new videos – ‘Raising the Flag’ and ‘The Story Behind the Statue’ – both made possible by Mr. Rubenstein.”
(The videos also are available on the National Park Service’s Website.)
Based on a photograph by Associated Press photojournalist Joe Rosenthal of five U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman – several of whom later died in battle on the island –of the 5th Marine Division raising a second, larger American flag on Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi in Feburary 1945, the photograph almost immediately achieved iconic status among Americans. A U.S. postage stamp featuring it was issued several months later (with a second in 1995), and the U.S. Mint in 2005 issued a commemorative silver dollar based on it.
(During the war, there was some question whether the Marine Corps should retain its status as an independent fighting force, or be folded into one of the other service branches. The Secretary of the Navy remarked in 1945 that Rosenthal’s photograph had secured the Marines their independence for the next 500 years.)
Located adjacent to Arlington National Cemetery and the Netherlands Carillon, the 100-ton memorial by sculptor Felix de Weldon was dedicated by President Eisenhower on the anniversary of the flag-raising in 1954. Today, more than 1.5 million people visit the site each year.
“Mr. Rubenstein’s transformative gift is a shining example of how the generosity of one person can preserve our shared history and heritage for present and future generations,” National Park Foundation president and CEO Will Shafroth said.
The original and larger flags that were raised on the island both can be found at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico; damage to the large flag – the one photographed by Rosenthal – came from wind atop the mountain, not from Japanese fire.
