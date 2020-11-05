American Legion Post 270 will honor the nation’s military veterans Nov. 11 with its traditional – albeit somewhat modified this year – ceremony at McLean High School.
The event will take place at 11 a.m., marking the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918 when combatants signed the armistice ending World War I.
Attendees will gather at the post’s memorial garden, located just to the right of the school’s driveway entrance off of Davidson Road. In light of the pandemic, attendees will have to wear face coverings and stay several feet apart.
This year’s guest speaker will be Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean-Great Falls) and the master of ceremonies will be Post 270 Cmdr. Marshall Hyman. Representatives from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and the county’s police department also will participate.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.