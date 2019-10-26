Friends of the Great Falls Freedom Memorial will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the memorial, located behind Great Falls Library.
The ceremony will honor all who have served in the Armed Forces, and will include a color guard, patriotic songs by the Langley Madrigals and remarks by retired U.S. Army Col. Dick Leadbetter.
The ceremony is open to all; in case of rain, it will be moved into the library.
Seating will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own portable chairs.
