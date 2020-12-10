The Northern Virginia chapter (Chapter 227) of Vietnam Veterans of America has provided gift cards totaling nearly $6,700 in support of 56 veterans and their families this holiday season.
The 2020 total represents an increase of 13 recipients from a year before, coupled with an increase in the value of the gift cards presented ($75 for single veterans up to $225 for married veterans with families).
The recipients are in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing (VASH) program for veterans and their families to assist in their transition from homelessness.
The chapter’s “Santa List” initiative also brightened the holiday season for two families with military connections facing challenges this holiday season, and the chapter also supported Bridges to Independence, providing children’s toys and winter clothing to families in need in the local area, including newly arrived immigrant families from Central America and the Middle East.
As part of a partnership with MITRE Corp., CARE packages were again sent to service members away from their families during the holidays. The packages included personal-care items and an array of extras from books to snacks, designed “to make the holidays a little bit more enjoyable for our national heroes.”
For information on Chapter 227, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353 or see the Website at www.vva227.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
