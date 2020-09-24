For the 10th consecutive year, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia is donating gift cards to children of veterans in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing program.
In addition to the 30 $75 gift cards, the chapter also presented two $100 gift cards to veterans who are enrolled as students and are taking part in the VASH program, a joint effort of the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Locally, more than 100 veterans and their families are served through the programs.
For the holidays, the chapter plans to be “Santa” for one Wounded Warrior family, and to provide gift cards to needy VASH families. Tax-deductible contributions to the effort can be made (with “2020 Holiday Gift Card” in the memo line) to VVA Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205.
For information, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353.
