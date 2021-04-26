More than 400 runners from 24 states attended the live Marine Corps’ 17.75K on March 20 at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
An additional 2,220 runners across the United States and 17 countries completed the virtual version of the event between March 6 and March 20.
Michael Schueller, 33, of Bethel Park, Pa., claimed his first MCM Event Series win in 1:08:40.
Closely behind Schueller with a time of 1:09:20 was Tom Quinn, 38, an exchange officer from the United Kingdom. Rounding out the top male finishers was Kenneth Parisi, 43, of Montclair with a time of 1:12:25.
Leading the female finishers was Elizabeth Kukla, 27, of Richmond with a time of 1:29:46. Kate Scott, 37, of Falls Church took second place only one second ahead of Richmond resident Lauren Groppi, 42. Scott finished in 1:30:50, followed by Groppi in 1:30:51.
The 11.03-mile event commemorating the founding of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1775 is traditionally hosted in Prince William Forest Park but relocated to Marine Corps Base Quantico this year.
