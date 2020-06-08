The U.S. Marine Corps has banned public displays of the Confederate battle flag.
The ban includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, flags and more in public and work spaces on all installations.
“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” according to a statement Friday. “This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline.”
The flag will be allowed as part of a larger piece of art, like those depicting a Civil War battle; as part of state flags; and at the gravesites of Confederate soldiers.
