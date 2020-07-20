Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.