U.S. Army Spec. Alexander Burney of Vienna, a graduate of Oakton High School, has graduated from the Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal (NAVSCOLEOD), a jointly-staffed Army-Navy-Air Force-Marine Corps schools offering specialized training to officer and enlisted ranks of the military (U.S. and international) and select civilian officials.
Training includes the best methods and procedures for the recovery, evaluation, rendering safe and disposal of ordnance – surface and underwater, conventional and nuclear.
Upon graduation, Spec. Burney joined the 741st Ordnance Company at Fort Bliss, Texas, and was deployed to the Middle East.
