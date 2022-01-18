The increase in COVID-19 cases in the Washington area has spurred Department of Defense leaders to implement some additional safety measures to prevent its workforce from becoming ill or contributing to new cases.
In a Dec. 27 memorandum, Michael Donley, director for administration and management at the Pentagon, discussed Defense Department concerns and detailed additional safety measures.
Beginning that week, food concessions at the Pentagon no longer offer seating for diners. Those who buy food at those locations need to eat elsewhere.
Because the Pentagon is in health protection condition “Bravo +,” organizations in the building are maintaining occupancy rates at less than 40%. That will continue, and Donley asked supervisors and managers to “strongly encourage” personnel to telework at least through the end of January. Virtual meetings or seating with physical distancing should be maximized.
Additionally, through the end of January, unofficial visitors are not allowed in the building, and parties of official visitors must be limited to the minimum required for mission-critical meetings.
Also, military personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and on-site contractors at the Pentagon have access to COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at the Pentagon Health Clinic and at the Pentagon Library Conference Center. Appointments are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.