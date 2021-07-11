Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training including small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
The base has issued noise advisories for training through July 9:
July 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. - Live Fire Demo W/ Claymore
July 13, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. - Live Fire Demo W/Claymore; rockets; grenades; 5.56 caliber; 81MM Mortars
July 14, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. - Live Fire EOD Ops 100lbs & Below; Grenade Launcher
July 15, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. - Live Fire rockets/grenades/5.56 caliber;
July 16, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Demo 50lbs & below; rockets; grenades/5.56 caliber
July 17, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Demo 50lbs & below; rockets; grenades; 5.56 caliber
July 18, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. - Live Fire Demo 50 lbs & below
July 20, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Live Fire 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars; Grenades; Rockets; 5.56 caliber
July 21, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Live Fire 155MM Howitzer; 81MM Mortars; Grenades; Rockets; 5.56 caliber
July 22, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. - Live Fire 155MM Howitzer; Bangalore & Claymore; Mortars; Grenades
July 23, 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. - Live Fire 155MM Howitzer; Bangalore & Claymore; Grenades; Rockets; 7.62 caliber
July 24, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Live Fire Grenades
July 25, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Live Fire Grenades
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit https://quantico.usmc.afpims.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Comment/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil https://www.quantico.marines.mil/Info/Noise-Advisories/
