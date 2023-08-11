Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Matthew Carter has been elected chair of the board of the Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVA Veterans).
Carter, previously a board member, is assuming the role of chair from retired Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Bice, who served as chair for six years. Bice will remain a board member.
Carter rose from a P-3C Orion pilot to Wing Commander to ultimately serving as the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, responsible for about 200 ships and 144,000 people. He has also led efforts and programs supporting military families and veterans.
After retiring from the Navy in 2019, Carter joined Booz Allen Hamilton and led its operations in the western Pacific for three years. He recently returned to Virginia. He also serves on the board of directors for the Maritime Patrol Association and is a member of the Japan US Military Program.
Carter earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from the Virginia Military Institute and a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies at the Naval War College.
Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Angela McConnell, founder and president of NOVA Veterans, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have someone of Admiral Carter’s experience and deep commitment to the welfare of veterans step up to the helm of our board. His devotion to the task coupled with a firm grasp of strategic outlook for our mission ensures a bright future for our mission."
She also thanked Bice for his service as chair.
The Northern Virginia Veterans Association is a one-stop nonprofit that supports and coordinates care and services for military veterans at no cost.
