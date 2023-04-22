April is designated as the month of the military child, when the important role military children play in the armed forces community is celebrated. But for two Quantico school liaisons, the needs and recognition of military children is a full-time job.
Kimberly Simpson and Penny Rowley are lifelong educators who are heavily relied upon by school administrators and children of transitioning military families in Prince William County. Their job as liaisons for the military community entails developing relationships with community partners, providing transition support, increasing educator and community awareness of the needs of military children, connecting families to resources and more.
Simpson and Rowley, who work for Marine Corps Community Services, help military family transitions by facilitating communication among schools, parents and installation leaders. They communicate with local schools about the challenges faced by military-connected students and connect military families with community and education resources.
“We really do make a power team when it comes to covering all aspects and needs of military children in this area,” Rowley said.
Rowley began her educational career working in Prince William as a third-grade teacher. After spending a few years teaching different grades, becoming a gifted teacher and receiving her administrative endorsement, she became an assistant principal. After 10 years as a teacher and five years as an assistant principal, Rowley was offered the opportunity to be a school liaison.
“It meant a lot to be able to advise families, and it was just kind of a natural transition for me to become a school liaison,” Rowley said. “I felt like I could make a bigger impact as a liaison too. When I’m working in a school as an administrator, I’m having an impact on that school, but as a school liaison I’m having an impact on an entire region and different school districts.”
Simpson started her teaching career in Georgia, then moved to North Carolina, Guam and Florida before settling in Virginia. She uses her experience of frequently moving to help her connect with military children. After years of teaching, Simpson wanted a change of pace but to still remain in the education field and apply her knowledge of travel, transition and the military community.
“I can understand the lifestyle… I understand the spouses when they call and their frustration. I can tell them I get it, filling that job and getting their kids in school,” Simpson said. “I’ve been in their shoes. I didn’t have someone like me to support me…so being in a role where I can do that for a family, makes this job that much better.”
One of the top concerns raised by transitioning military families is ensuring a quality education for their children. School liaisons serve as the bridge between military families and the resources to help them adjust to the community.
“These children are volun-told to leave everything they’ve grown to love behind and come into this new place,” Simpson said. “While kids are flexible by nature, it takes a different type of child to come into a new environment and make the best of it.”
Both Simpson and Rowley are inspired by the resilience and adaptability of the children they work with.
“I feel like I’m making a difference,” Rowley said. “Growing up here in this community, I don’t feel like there was an awareness of the needs of military-connected children like there is now and I feel like as a school liaison officer I played a role in that. It’s my way to serve.”
