The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is seeking applicants for over $4.5 million in grants to support veterans by providing community-based programs to help reduce suicide rates and opioid addiction.
The department wants to build federal, state and local partnerships to create a support network for veterans.
Toward this goal, the Suicide Prevention and Opioid Addiction Services, or SOS, program aims to enhance understanding of suicide prevention and opioid addiction among service members, veterans and their families.
“We know that veterans may be at higher risk for both opioid adiction and suicide, and behavioral health needs are very individualized,” said Brandi Jancaitis, director of the Virginia Veteran and Family Support Program.
“Data shows military service members and veterans are overrepresented for opioid addiction and suicide,” she added. “Outside of the data, it’s our team on the ground that has seen veterans and families in need, and we need to get more tools in that community.”
The department wants to provide community support to ensure help is widely available for military-connected citizens and families. It hopes to partner with nonprofits and other organizations to increase engagement with veterans and establish a community safety net.
“Sometimes large funding programs exclude smaller nonprofits, so we’re trying to bring that lens to development and get these organizations involved in the community,” Jancaitis said.
Grant funds will be used to promote the use of evidence-based practices such as peer support, crisis intervention, behavioral health focused prevention, treatment and recovery support. The SOS program will serve as the steward of these funds and is formally soliciting a request for applications to establish awards for these programs.
Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade said in a news release that the agency plays a key role in enhancing Virginia’s behavioral health care system. “These grant funds offer a critical and timely opportunity to provide extended resources across the commonwealth.”
Eligible applicants must be an incorporated for profit or nonprofit organization or community service organization serving service members, veterans and their families in Virginia. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28, and the department hopes to award funds in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.