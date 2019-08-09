The National Museum of the U.S. Army, under construction at Fort Belvoir is now accepting applications for its volunteer program. The first volunteers will be selected this summer in preparation for the museum’s opening in 2020. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to apply immediately.
Volunteers will play a critical role in supporting the Museum, which is expected to attract more than 750,000 visitors each year. No previous military service is required. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
Volunteer roles include visitor services, special events, tours, education, gardening and administration.
To learn more about volunteering at the Museum, or to apply, visit armyhistory.org/museum-volunteers or call 800-506-2672.
