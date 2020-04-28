USS Arlington lauded for battle proficiency

The USS Arlington has earned the U.S. Navy’s Battle Efficiency (“Battle E”) designation, recognizing a ship’s crew and leadership in readiness, following a yearlong evaluation cycle.
Ships earning the “Battle E” recognition are entitled to display a large “E” on the superstructure, and the crew is eligible to wear a uniform ribbon with a white “E” on a blue background.
The Navy ship is a landing platform dock designed to speed supplies and U.S. Marines on humanitarian missions and to world trouble spots.
The USS Arlington was named in honor of the response of the county’s first-responders in addressing the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. Commissioned in 2013, it is the third U.S. Navy ship in modern times to bear the name “Arlington,” and currently is commanded by Capt. Paul Lanzilotta.
The USS Arlington Community Alliance works to maintain connections between the ship and its crew with the Arlington community, including an annual picnic in Arlington and participation in the county’s annual 9/11 Memorial 5K Race, as well as other events.
