Vienna native wins promotion to flag rank in U.S. Army

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s (USASMCDC) deputy commander for operations – Vienna native David Stewart – was promoted to brigadier general in a ceremony at the command’s Peterson Air Force Base headquarters on May 4.
Lt. Gen. James H. Dickinson, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command and officiating officer for the ceremony, said Stewart’s promotion to general is a very important day for the Army and the Stewart family.
Dickinson said Stewart is a very diverse and broadened officer in terms of experiences who will bring a tremendous amount of talent and experience to this position.
“The Army has made a great choice,” he said. “Far less than 1 percent of the United States Army is ever selected for the rank of general. That in itself speaks volumes for your accomplishments and, more importantly, for your potential in the U.S. Army to go beyond one star.”
Following Dickinson’s remarks, Stewart’s wife and two daughters pinned on his new rank. Stewart then took the oath of office administered by Dickinson, followed by the uncasing and unfurling of the one-star flag.
