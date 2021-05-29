As service members transition out of the military, one key consideration is finding the best place to retire.
According to personal finance site WalletHub, Virginia is the best state for veterans to do so, based on numerous categories of economic environment, quality of life and health care. Rounding out the top five are South Carolina, Florida, South Dakota and Alaska.
Virginia scored among the top states among 30 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans, ranging from job opportunities for veterans to the quality of VA hospitals. WalletHub’s study said Virginia has the second-lowest percentage of homeless veterans and is ranked third in veterans per capita and the percentage of veteran-owned businesses and fourth in veteran job opportunities.
While Virginia scored 30th out of 51 for housing affordability, WalletHub said the worst states for military retirees are Rhode Island, Nevada, the District of Columbia, Vermont and Oregon.
The full report is at wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-military-retirees/3915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.