Virginia has one of the largest women veteran populations of any state, so the state’s Department of Veterans Services, in association with the Military Women’s Memorial, sought to find a way to celebrate them.
March 19-25 was Women Veterans Week in Virginia, which recognizes the accomplishments of the more than 100,000 women military veterans in the state.
This year marked the sixth annual official recognition of the week as part of the month-long celebration of Women’s History Month. To kick off the week, the department held a special pinning ceremony at the Military Women’s Memorial, in Arlington.
“Our women veterans are special to me personally; many of you have faced intense discrimination and have stories of personal sacrifice that are worth hearing,” said Daniel Gade, commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services. “The story of our nation is the story of our veterans, and the story of our veterans is incomplete without hearing the story of our women veterans.”
Gade was a featured speaker at the ceremony, along with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw and Phyllis Wilson, president of the Military Women’s Memorial.
Youngkin said she would be forever grateful to the veterans.
“I am going to remember this moment, where I stood in front of all you brave women … and saw in your eyes the hunger for people to know what it is you did and how you served. Not because you want attention or because you think you’re grand, but because you care.” she added. “I want to thank you for your service and your bravery and your commitment to taking care of this wonderful country.”
About 30 women veterans of all ages from all branches of the military attended the free event and were presented with “Virginia Women Lead the Way” lapel pins. Afterward, Sears, Youngkin and Crenshaw, along with Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-McLean, individually thanked the women for their service and asked about their time in the military.
Attendees were encouraged to share their stories and experiences, not only with one another but with the memorial. The memorial holds a national database of stories of women veterans, currently consisting of over 300,000 stories.
Showing off a pin of her own, Earle-Sears, who served in the Marine Corps herself, connected with the attendees over their experiences.
“You’ve blazed a path for the rest of us so that we could be part of a military that is a little bit better than when you came into the service,” Earle-Sears said. “You made it easier for the rest of us, and the rest of us are making it easier for those women who will come after us.”
