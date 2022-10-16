A Woodbridge native has been appointed executive officer aboard Navy Talent Acquisition Group in New Orleans.
Commander David Hooper graduated from the Naval Academy in 2006 with an economics degree and received a commission as a surface warfare officer. He joined the USS Whidbey Island after graduating and served as the main propulsion division officer. He later earned his Surface Warfare designation.
Hooper was redesignated into the human resources community in 2008 and earned a master’s degree in operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School. He then served as the assistant recruiting operations officer in Raleigh, N.C.
He served as an operations research analyst at the Navy Recruiting Command headquarters in 2014 where he was tasked with helping the command undergo analytic transformation. In 2016, he became the technical advisor for analytics at the Navy’s nascent Office of Talent Optimization, and during his tenure earned a second master’s degree in predictive analytics from Northwestern University.
His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Award. He has also maintained his Professional Human Resources certification since 2013.
Hooper’s responsibilities as executive officer aboard Navy Talent Acquisition Group will include helping attract high-quality candidates to the Navy. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and three children.
