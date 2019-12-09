Quantico National Cemetery will host a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, joining more than 1,600 other locations for National Wreaths Across America Day.
The event is coordinated and led by local volunteers who will place wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members at the cemetery at 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.
This annual event seeks to further the Wreaths Across America mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” ensuring that the memory of those who served our county endures, according to a news release.
Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery that began in 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.