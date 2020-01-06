Chance are good we'll see a Northern Virginia resident in the winner's circle Monday night as two of the three contestants are from the area.
Woodbridge political consultant Karen Farrell is going for her eighth win after collecting nearly $140,000.
She'll face Fairfax student Sayeed Akhtar, as well as Kristin Carter, an attorney from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Farrell has qualified for the popular quiz show's Tournament of Champions.
"Jeopardy!" is broadcast locally on WJLA.
