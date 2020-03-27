Virginia added 144 cases of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the state’s total number to 604.
Eighty-three people are currently hospitalized, more than doubling the number hospitalized when the week began, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
There have been 14 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, most recently a Loudoun school teacher.
New cases include 45 in Fairfax County, 15 in Loudoun, nine in Arlington, eight in Prince William County, five in Stafford, four in Alexandria and Fauquier.
The state reported a total of 7,337 test results received from all reporting labs.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 124 in Fairfax County, 63 in Arlington, 44 in Prince William County, 43 in Loudoun, 18 in Alexandria, 11 in Stafford, four in Fauquier, three in Manassas, two in Spotsylvania, and one in Fredericksburg.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 25,000 deaths, including 1,300 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 553,240 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 86,000 cases in the U.S.
The Alexandria Health Department is warning patrons of an Irish pub in the week before St. Patrick's Day of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Health officials have been notified that a non-resident of Alexandria later confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus spent time at Murphy’s Irish Pub at 713 King St. during three key periods.
With elderly citizens and those with underlying health conditions facing significant risks from the spread of the coronavirus, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office has stepped in to help.
The department has deputies available to pick-up and deliver medicine and basic necessities to the community's elderly and at-risk citizens who cannot leave their homes.
