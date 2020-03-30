The number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia climbed to more than 1,000 on Monday.

There are 1,020 COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 890 total cases reported Sunday and 254 cases a week ago, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There have been 25 deaths due to the coronavirus in Virginia, up from 22 totals deaths reported Sunday.

The number of Virginians hospitalized is at 136, adding 24 cases to the 112 patients hospitalized as of Sunday.

New cases reported Monday include 37 in Fairfax County; seven in Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties; two in Arlington and Manassas and one in Alexandria and Spotsylvania.

The state reported a total of 12,038 test results received from all reporting labs.

In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 224 in Fairfax County, 86 in Arlington, 79 in Prince William County, 61 in Loudoun, 26 in Alexandria, 20 in Stafford, seven in Manassas, six in Fauquier and Spotsylvania, and one in Fairfax, Fredericksburg and Manassas Park.

The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 35,000 deaths, including 2,513 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 738,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 143,000 cases in the U.S.

Johns Hopkins notes 4,865 have recovered in the U.S. and 156,000 have recovered worldwide.

Prince William County schools are looking to spend $10 million to purchase a digital device for every high school student. The school board is requesting $5 million in emergency funds from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that U.S. social distancing guidelines will be extended through April 30.

Road crews will have more time to work on Route 7 corridor improvements due to reduced traffic during the coronavirus crisis.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that lane closures between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive have been extended “due to the significant decrease in traffic as a result of school closures, increased telework and limitations on public gatherings.”

Powerball is lowering jackpots due to the coronavirus.

The change, expected to begin after the next jackpot win, is due to a decrease in ticket sales nationwide as states react to the current health crisis, according to Virginia Lottery officials.