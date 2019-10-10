A motorcyclist was killed tonight in a two-vehicle crash on Fairfax County Parkway in the Fairfax Station area.
As of 9:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of the parkway remained closed and traffic was being diverted onto Braddock Road.
The crash happened after 8 p.m., and the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said.
