U.S. tax filing deadline pushed back to July

(The Center Square) – Americans are being given a three-month extension on their tax filing deadline because of the coronavirus.
"We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted. "All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties."
Mnuchin said Americans expecting refunds can still file now.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money," he wrote.
The delay is available to individuals or families who owe $1 million or less and corporations that owe $10 million or less.
