New Dominion Women’s Club Receives Transurban Grant

The New Dominion Women’s Club has received a $1500 grant from the Express Lanes Community Grant Program, funded by Transurban, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators.
“The New Dominion Women’s Club (NDWC) was selected to receive an Express Lanes Community Grant because of its intense focus on meeting the needs of the McLean community,” said Brent McKenzie, Government Relations and Community Outreach Manager at Transurban. “We are proud that the Express Lanes Community Grant will primarily support early childhood literacy through NDWC’s Reading Is Fundamental program at Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center.”
The monies will support NDWC’s purchase of books that are distributed twice a year to every student at the Center, according to a news release. Grant funds will also be used to pay for books the club donates annually to the Fairfax County Library.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant from Transurban,” said Kim Marinus, President of the NDWC. “This generous award will help us grow the number of books available at the Children’s Center while continuing our support of the Fairfax County Library.”
“As the operator of the 495 and 95 Express Lanes, Transurban is committed to our customers, our community and to providing travel choices and congestion relief with the Express Lanes,” said McKenzie. “The Express Lanes Community Grant Program supports organizations that sustain, enhance or protect the local environment and communities.”
The New Dominion Women’s Club is a first-time recipient of the Express Lanes Community Grant. Through fundraising and grants, the all-volunteer group helps support McLean-area programs, including SHARE, the Safe Community Coalition, Friends of Clemyjontri and McLean Project for the Arts in addition to Reading is Fundamental.
For information on NDWC, go to NDWC.org
For more information on Express Lanes Community Grant Program, go to:
https://www.xpslns.com/campaigns/supporting-communities-with-our-grant-program
