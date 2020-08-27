Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington cut the ribbon Thursday to officially open St. Paul VI Catholic High School’s new 68-acre campus in the Chantilly/South Riding area of Loudoun County.
The school relocated this summer from its former location in Fairfax City, where it opened in 1983. Since then, the student body has grown from 350 to its current size of approximately 1,000 students.
“This is an exciting time," Burbidge said. "The new state-of-the-art facilities will ensure that the school continues its tradition of excellence in Catholic education for generations to come."
The diocese announced the move in June 2015, and the official groundbreaking for Paul VI's new campus occurred in February 2018. More than 1,000 rosaries—prayed over by faculty, staff, alumni and students—are buried in the foundation of the new school.
Virginia Colwell, head of school for St. Paul VI, thanked Whiting-Turner and VMDO Architects, along with the school's donors and supporters.
"We could not have done this without our administration, faculty, staff and students who have all, in their own way, been a part of the process,” she said. “Moving an entire school to a new location during a global pandemic was a huge undertaking, but with planning, teamwork, faith, and of course social distancing, we are in our new home.”
The PVI teacher/student ratio is 14-to-1, with an average class size of 24 and a one-to-one student laptop program. The school has 67 Dual Enrollment, AP and Honors classes, and 78 extracurricular activities. Paul VI has been recognized as one of the top 50 Catholic high schools in the country.
Paul VI will open for the 2020-2021 school year five days a week, using a hybrid model that combines in-person and e-learning components. Families were also able to choose a 100% virtual option.
