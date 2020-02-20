Accumulating snow will stay to the south of our area Thursday afternoon, but we’ve got a chance of seeing a few flurries, according to the National Weather Service.
Norfolk and Williamsburg are under a winter storm warning, with 2-4 inches possible, while Richmond is under a winter weather advisory.
Friday will be sunny and cold, with a high near 39 degrees. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will climb into the 50s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
