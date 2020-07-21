The North American Aerospace Defense Command will conduct an air defense exercise involving fighter jets, small aircraft and a helicopter overnight in the D.C. area.
The exercise, called Falcon Virgo, will take place between 12:30 and 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Air Force F-16 fighters, an MH-65 D Dolphin helicopter, an Army C-12 and two Civil Air Patrol Cessna 182T aircraft will participate, NORAD said in a news release.
Some portions of the exercise may involve flights at approximately 2,500 feet and may be visible from the ground.
