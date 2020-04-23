Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has extended the state's ban on elective surgeries by one week, until May 1, and the closure of Department of Motor Vehicles public-facing offices by two weeks, until May 11.
In addition, Northam directed Virginia State Police to continue suspending the enforcement of motor vehicle inspections and take several additional measures through July 31, as the state continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban on elective surgeries will continue while the governor and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver evaluate, in conjunction with hospitals and other medical facilities, how to safely ease restrictions on non-essential medical procedures, as well as the availability of personal protective equipment, the governor's office said in a news release.
“My top priority is protecting public health, and that includes ensuring that our frontline medical staff have the equipment they need to stay safe as they treat Virginians who are sick,” Northam said in the release.
“We have increased our supply of PPE, but before we allow elective surgeries to resume, we must first be assured that the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who are fighting this virus or conducting emergency surgeries have the necessary supplies. We are working with medical facilities on plans to ensure that we can resume elective surgeries safely and responsibly.”
The public health emergency order does not apply to any procedure if the delay would cause harm to a patient. The order also does not apply to outpatient visits in hospital-based clinics, family planning services, or emergency needs.
Hospitals continue to treat emergency patients and perform essential surgeries. Northam also has allowed licensed physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.
Northam also extended his directive that closed Virginia’s 75 DMV offices and mobile units to the public and extended the validity of driver’s licenses and vehicle credentials that were due to expire. Thursday's action decrees that those credentials will be valid through July 31. Virginians who need to renew a license or vehicle registration are encouraged to do so online.
Northam expanded another executive directive, ordering the Virginia State Police to suspend enforcement of the time period in which new Virginia residents must get a driver’s license or register their vehicles, the expiration of temporary license plates, and the time period in which temporary residents may operate vehicles with out-of-state plates. This directive continues the suspension of enforcement of motor vehicle inspections by Virginia State Police.
Although local law enforcement may still issue citations for expired vehicle inspections, Northam said he is encouraging them to refrain from doing so during this pandemic. The directive is in effect until July 31.
