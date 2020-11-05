Northern Virginia Community College has received $5.8 million for scholarships to help unemployed Virginians learn skills that will lead to new careers.
The money was allocated by Gov. Ralph Northam as part of the “Re-Employing Virginians” initiative, which provided $27 million overall to the state’s community colleges.
NOVA's allocation will provide tuition-only scholarships to eligible individuals who enroll in the college’s state-approved Fast Forward and G3 programs.
“The unemployment rate in Northern Virginia has more than doubled during the pandemic, significantly impacting the financial future of residents,” said Anne M. Kress, president of the college. “REV tuition vouchers help current and new NOVA students restart their careers and cross the finish line to complete workforce degrees or short-term credentials.”
The initiative will provide one-time scholarships of $3,000 for students who register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 for a part-time or short-term, noncredit training program.
“What REV means for Northern Virginia is someone potentially getting back into the workforce within a few short weeks on the path toward a new high-demand career,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “We have more than 80,000 open jobs throughout Northern Virginia right now – even during the pandemic – and this initiative is another avenue toward connecting job-seekers with these companies so they can grow and succeed here.”
Rosie O'Neil, Northern Virginia Community College board chair, said the program “will remove financial barriers and give students significant opportunities to gain new skills, renewed confidence and most importantly, new good paying jobs!”
Interested individuals should visit the NOVA REV website, and current NOVA students should contact their advisors as soon as possible to apply before the Dec. 14 deadline.
Click here for more information on NOVA REV programs and eligibility.
