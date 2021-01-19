The company that operates the express lanes on interstates 95, 395 and 495 in Virginia has a new local leader.
Transurban North America announced this week that Jennifer Aument is leaving the company as president and CEO and will be replaced as president by Pierce Coffee.
Aument, who had been at Transurban for 16 years, will join Los Angeles-based AECOM as as chief executive of its global transportation business, that firm announced Tuesday. Her new role is effective April 5. AECOM is an infrastructure consulting company that has offices in Northern Virginia.
Coffee has worked for Transurban since 2009 and is currently vice president of customer experience and operations. In that role, she is responsible for customer and tolling operations, including customer service, call center, enforcement, tolling and account management. She has recently directed the launch of a new mobile tolling product GoToll.
“I have had the pleasure to work alongside and learn from the leadership of Jennifer Aument over the past decade and I am proud of the transportation solutions we have delivered that are helping customers move faster and safer,” Coffee said.
Before her current role, Coffee was head of marketing for Transurban in Australia, where the company is based.
“Together, Jennifer and Pierce were among those who pioneered the first dynamic express lanes in North America nearly a decade ago," said Scott Charlton, Transurban Group's chief executive officer. "With her tenured commitment to Transurban and our partners, I am confident that Pierce is the right leader to continue to build on our track record of success as we look to realize an exciting pipeline of opportunities in North America.”
Coffee will move into her new role Feb. 15.
Transurban has driven more than $1 billion of investments along Virginia’s I-95 Corridor, including the recently completed eight-mile I-395 express lanes project and an additional 10 miles of new I-95 express lanes from Stafford to Fredericksburg that is set to open in late 2022. The company is also advancing the 495 Northern Extension (NEXT) project and Virginia’s commitments of the Capital Beltway Accord project to reduce congestion around the American Legion Bridge.
