Northern Virginia Family Service (NVFS) will honor the winners of its 2019 “Companies As Responsive Employers” or CARE Awards at its 27th Annual CARE Awards Breakfast, which will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Sheraton Premiere Tysons Corner, according to a news release.
For more than 25 years, the CARE Awards have recognized outstanding companies moving the needle to make Northern Virginia a better place for everyone to work, live and play. The CARE Awards commend outstanding culture and employee engagement strategies, including innovative and sustained corporate social responsibility, to create the best places to work across our region. Awards are presented by industry experts and are a natural extension of NVFS’ mission to strengthen Northern Virginia families and the community as a whole, given the mutual importance of work and family.
This year, 32 companies will be honored as responsive employers for its deep community impact, outstanding employee engagement and culture, and progressive family-friendly policies, including: Air Force Aid Society, Inc., AMERICAN SYSTEMS, B&A, BOWA, Business Benefits Group, Consumers Technology Association, Custom Ink, Dev Technology, ENSCO, Inc.; Evans Incorporated, FlexProfessionals, LLC; FMP Consulting, Fors Marsh, Helios HR, Highlight Tech, Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner, IonQ, JK Moving Services, MBL Technologies, Monument Wealth Management, NetImpact Strategies Inc., NRECA, NTT (formerly Dimension Data), PagnatoKarp, Perspecta, Red Thinking, SourceAmerica, Southern Management Corporation, Titania Solutions Group, Inc., TRACE International, USTA/Mid-Atlantic Section and VWG Wealth Management.
For information on attending or sponsoring the event, please visit nvfs.org/careawards.
