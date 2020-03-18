As many residents across the region take on new challenges, with some facing the reality of being out of work or caring for family members during the COVID-19 outbreak, area nonprofits are building up a network of services to try to lend support.

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has developed a COVID-19 response fund for Northern Virginia, and announced Wednesday that Amazon has donated $1 million to kick-start the campaign.

The fund will help support nonprofits and other partners in the region providing assistance to people in need due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a news release.

The foundation noted that there will be elderly and other high risk populations who are experiencing a COVID-19 impact, whether they are living at home or in group settings. Others in need will include low-income families experiencing short term financial crises related to COVID-19 and residents with no access to food or without necessary medical insurance. And there will be workers without sick days or facing challenges due to limited English proficiency.

People who are self-quarantined without sufficient support from their families and friends, healthcare and gig economy workers, and communities of color are also at risk, the foundation noted.

NONPROFIT RESOURCES To reach the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia about the coronavirus fund for Northern Virginia, contact covid19@cfnova.org. For more information about Northern Virginia Family Services, visit nvfs.org. To reach ACTS, visit www.actspwc.org. Visit haymarketfoodpantry.org for more info.

Stephanie Berkowitz, president and CEO for the nonprofit Northern Virginia Family Service, said in an email that the organization has closed its Head Start education program for children amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. She said that means families are dealing with the loss of eight hours of child care, two meals and diapers.

The nonprofit, which provides food and emergency financial support to those in need, is requesting shelf-stable food, diapers and cleaning supplies for its Hunger Resource Center, located at the SERVE campus, 10056 Dean Drive in Manassas.

They have limited direct interaction, asking people to wait in their cars until their appointment time, pre-packing food bags and depending on technology instead of face-to-face interaction, she said.

The nonprofit serves Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties. The nonprofit’s leaders currently are working out how best to protect the 92 people who reside in its shelter, Berkowitz said. In addition, the group anticipates higher costs to pay staff hazard pay and to pay for possible changes to ensure the safety of everyone at the shelter. The nonprofit has also seen a decline in volunteers due to the crisis.

Berkowitz said the nonprofit has responded to other community emergencies, including the partial government shutdown in 2019, the 2008 recession, and after the Virginia Tech mass shooting, Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 through the survivor’s fund for survivors of the Pentagon attack.

A Dumfries-based nonprofit, ACTS, has expanded its food pick-up hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Aaron Tolson, development director for the nonprofit. He also said ACTS has closed its thrift store in Dumfries. Tolson said the thrift store will still accept donations 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The nonprofit expects an increase in the number of seniors who will need food delivered to them, and they are seeking volunteers to prepare bags of food and to make home deliveries.

The nonprofit will still offer emergency services and services for those who have survived sexual assault, but they will be through phone calls only, Tolson said. The nonprofit’s emergency housing has been impacted, as well. They’ve relocated clients who have survived domestic violence or are experiencing homelessness to hotels.

Seniors may sign up for Seniors Link, a phone call for regular check in calls or medication reminders, Tolson said. To sign up, call 703-368-4141.

The nonprofit is also seeking people to volunteer to assist with Senior Link. To sign up to volunteer at either Manassas or Dumfries location where social distancing is possible, contact Kate Long, helpline director for ACTS, at klong@actspwc.org. To volunteer to deliver meals or prepare food, contact Shirley Couteau, volunteer coordinator, at scouteau@actspwc.org.

Tolson said the nonprofit is also asking people to download the Prince William Food Rescue app, register and get alerts about how they can pick up food from grocery stores or other locations and drop them off at nonprofits and other partners. pwfoodrescue.org/about-us

For those seeking food donations, a list of food distributors can be found online: https://pwfoodrescue.org/about-us/supporters. Tolson said he recommends people reach out to the distributor for further information as some may not be operating during this time.

The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry announced it will remain open through at least Sunday, March 22.

The nonprofit has stopped allowing people inside the building as they drop off food as a precaution, among other measures they’ve implemented.