The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a grant of $52,076 from its Innovation Fund to Reston-based NOVA Labs.
The Innovation Fund uses a venture philanthropy model of grant-making in which donors to the Innovation Fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation, find investment opportunities in Northern Virginia.
“This grant to NOVA Labs supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the maker community throughout the region, and we are particularly pleased to be supporting the expansion of that mission with its new location opening in Fairfax City,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
Nova Labs is a multifunctional space enabling the maker community to learn, create and collaborate. The makerspace allows members to access resources, tools, advanced machining and technology equipment to craft, make, prototype and fabricate. The nonprofit recently launched a capital campaign to help fund its move to a new location in Fairfax City in 2022.
"The move and expansion to Fairfax City are made possible in part by the $52,000 awarded to us through the Community Foundation Innovation Fund grant. Over the past decade, we’ve been fortunate enough to leverage our facilities and community of makers to support creativity, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as contribute to a number of projects benefitting both our local and global communities,” said Derrick Washington, executive director of NOVA Labs.
NOVA Labs' mission is to be the ultimate workspace for the hobbyist, tinkerer, engineer, artesian and entrepreneur to create and collaborate with others.
"My hope is to build upon the mission on which our organization was founded; to empower this region to rediscover the joy of making things," Washington said.
The Innovation Fund at the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia promotes inventiveness, creativity and new design, seeding a more innovative ecosystem in the region. Established in 2012, it became a component fund of the Permanent Fund for Northern Virginia in 2016 when community donors contributed $500,000 to create an endowment that will forever allow this fund to seed innovation throughout the region.
