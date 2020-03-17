Novant Health UVA Health System announced Tuesday that due to the coronavirus pandemic its hospitals and the Caton Merchant House in Manassas will be suspending all visitation, with the following exceptions:
- Laboring mothers can designate one individual to support them for the entirety of their hospital stay.
- Patients who are minors will be allowed one parent or guardian to remain with them.
Visitor restrictions apply to these facilities:
-Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Friends and family members are encouraged to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones who are patients. Approved visitors will be screened prior to entry and must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms).
To further reduce/centralize foot traffic and protect the health of patients, team members and providers, Novant Health UVA Health System has:
· Identified limited/minimal entrance and exit sites for team members, patients, approved visitors and vendors, and temporarily closed all non-essential entrances and exits.
- Placed signs at closed entrance points directing patients, approved visitors and vendors to where they can go to enter the facility.
- Implemented a standard screening protocol at open entrances to determine respiratory illness risk.
Loading docks at Novant Health UVA Health System acute care facilities will be staffed with a screener for vendors during business hours. The following entrances will remain open for patients and approved visitors:
- Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center – emergency department (open 24/7) and front entrance (5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center – emergency department (open 24/7), Heathcote Building (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center – emergency department (open 24/7), main lobby (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and cancer services center (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday).
Hours are subject to change.
Additionally, in alignment with updated guidance from Virginia Assisted Living Association, Novant Health UVA Health System Caton Merchant House is also restricting all visitor access at this time. Caton Merchant House is regularly taking temperatures of all staff and residents and limiting communal dining and activities.
Novant Health UVA Health System has also implemented an online self-assessment tool for COVID-19. This will allow community members to remain safely at home and only proceed to a medical provider if necessary.
The coronavirus assessment tool can be found on NovantHealthUVA.org/coronavirus along with additional COVID-19 resources in English and Spanish.
