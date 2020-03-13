With a growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 in Northern Virginia, families are making quick work of dealing with what will likely be at least a weeks-long interruption to the routine.

Emmanuel Conty, a 35-year-old Manassas resident, told InsideNoVa he's waiting to see if his daughter's daycare stays open. His wife is planning to take care of their three-year-old, most likely playing games at home, watching Disney+ or Netflix and more.

He said they don’t plan on taking her to the playground or the farm. “We’ll tell her they’re ‘closed,’” he told InsideNoVa in an email.

Conty is not able to work from home, but he said his wife was directed to work remotely for the next week, at which point her employer expects to reassess the situation, he said.

Conty is a government contractor supporting the U.S. Department of State

“As long as the federal government is open, operations as normal,” he said about his job. “However, If the government closes, there's no real true answer yet for contractors getting paid leave or not."

He said he worries about his paycheck if the government closes for COVID-19.

"I'm one of the many Americans who work paycheck to paycheck," he said in an email.

Community Foundation for Northern Virginia launched the COVID-19 Response Fund for Northern Virginia.

Similar to efforts during the government shutdown in 2018, the fund will collect and provide flexible resources to nonprofits and other programs in the region that work with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the virus, according to a news release.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that all schools in the state would be closed through March 27, and Prince William County and several other Northern Virginia school divisions announced that they would extend that to at least through April 13.

Bristow mom Erin Wilson-Byrd said she was glad to hear the news. Wilson-Byrd and her husband, a bus driver for the division, have a junior at Patriot High and a sophomore in college.

"I'm concerned my daughter may fall behind, but I realize she's not the only one," she said.

Wilson-Byrd said she's concerned for families who may face struggles when schools are closed, such as not having childcare, not have internet or no access to meals.

"I'm glad they finally pulled the plug, because I do think the social distancing is the best thing we can do for self care and for ourselves," she said.

Wilson-Byrd said her high school daughter was sad that her sports schedule was canceled.

"While her heart is broken, she's trying to understand it's worldwide so it's bigger than just us," Wilson-Byrd said.

A nurse for an insurance agency, Wilson-Byrd said her family has stocked up on food and medicine and plan to only go to stores when necessary.

She said she plans to create a schedule so her high school student will continue to read and stay in touch with any materials her teachers provide.

"Just to keep her brain fresh," she said. "That's all we can really do."

She said she is trying to remain calm and prayerful.

"There are people who can't be out of work for four weeks," she said.