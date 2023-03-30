The PATH Foundation recently announced it is collaborating with 17 other philanthropic foundations throughout Virginia to provide funding for expanded REACH behavioral health training for primary care providers treating children, adolescents and young adults across the state, according to a news release. The foundation said more than $170,000 has been contributed to address the growing need for improved access to mental health care.
“We believe partnership across organizations is a key component in approaching the breadth of mental health challenges facing our children and communities,” Christy Connolly, CEO and president of PATH, said in the release.
The goal of the Virginia Mental Health Access Program, or VMAP, is to ensure better mental health for children by providing primary care providers with access to education initiatives, training and specialists so they are better equipped to screen, diagnose, manage and treat mental health issues among families and youth.
The program will coordinate two REACH trainings serving up to 80 primary care providers. These three-day, 16-hour interactive courses for physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are focused on building skills and confidence in diagnosing and treating pediatric behavioral health problems.
Following course completion, the providers participate in bimonthly calls with national primary care and child/adolescent psychiatry experts to address cases in their daily practices.
The program is administered by the Medical Society of Virginia Foundation through a contract with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Participating foundations include: The Alleghany Foundation; The Annabella Jenkins Foundation; Bob and Anna Lou Schaberg Foundation; Claude Moore Charitable Foundation; Community Foundation for greater Richmond; Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties; The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia; Culpeper Wellness Foundation; Danville Regional Foundation; The Harvest Foundation; Northern Piedmont Community Foundation; Northern Virginia Health Foundation; PATH Foundation; Potomac Health Foundation; Richmond Memorial Health Foundation; Virginia Health Care Foundation; Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia; and Williamsburg Health Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.