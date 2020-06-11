Of Northern Virginia’s three congressional districts, the 10th is leading the pack in terms of response to the U.S. Census, and also is closest to surpassing the response rate in 2010.
The 10th District’s response rate as of June 8 was 76.1 percent, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. That compares to a final self-response rate of 76.6 percent recorded in 2010.
The 11th Congressional District’s response rate of 73 percent as of June 8 compares to a 2010 self-response rate of 74.4 percent, while the 8th District’s response rate of 69.8 percent compares to a final rate of 73.1 percent in 2010.
(Virginia’s somewhat meandering 1st District, whose northern border touches on the periphery of the outer Northern Virginia suburbs before wandering down to Hampton Roads, had a response rate of 67.6 percent and among Virginia congressional districts was closest to surpassing its 2010 response rate of 67.8 percent)
By this point in 2010, the self-reporting period was over and U.S. Census Bureau enumerators were out in communities to round up responses from those who had not self-reported. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the self-reporting period has been extended, with census enumerators set to do their work over the summer.
Among Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, the 10th District had the highest response rate to date, followed by the 11th and, at 70.9 percent, the 7th. All other Virginia congressional districts had response rates between 60 percent and 70 percent except the 9th District in the far southwestern portion of the state, where the self-response rate was 55.8 percent.
As of June 8, the national self-response rate stood at 60.8 percent, with Virginia at 65.9 percent.
The first federal census – which also was the first comprehensive national census by any country – was conducted during a nine-month period beginning in August 1790, carried out by U.S. marshals. It determined that the population of the fledgling nation was about 3.9 million, with Virginia the most populous state at just under 750,000, although its borders then included all of modern-day West Virginia plus large tracts of present-day Kentucky.
