The Shepherd’s Center serving Oakton, Vienna, Reston and Herndon and the Shepherd’s Center of Great Falls are joining forces to continue assisting area seniors, supporting aging in place and creating a world without loneliness for seniors.
The newly formed Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia (SCNOVA) will continue its partnerships and outreach with the region’s faith-based organizations, associations and local governments to provide free transportation services, companionship, learning opportunities, and caregiver support across the expanded service area.
“We’re excited to welcome Great Falls’ vibrant programs and dedicated volunteers to our Oakton, Vienna, Reston and Herndon Shepherd’s Center,” said W. Scott Schroth, chairman of the board of directors.
“Our combined strengths as the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia will allow us to continue to serve and help sustain our older neighbors more efficiently,” Schroth said.
The merger is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, said Philip Pifer, president of the Shepherd’s Center of Great Falls.
“We at SCGF are delighted with the potential of this partnership, and with SCOVRH as our partner,” Pifer said. “We evaluated a number of organizations who expressed interest in joining forces, and SCOVRH was both the best fit and, in our opinion, offers the best potential.”
