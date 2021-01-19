[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With in-person browsing access to Fairfax County’s libraries restricted in spring and early summer – and shut down again beginning Jan. 11 – the library has seen a boom in the borrowing of digital materials, including e-books and e-audiobooks.
The library system on Jan. 12 reported that it had reached a record-breaking 2 million digital-book checkouts in 2020, making it one of 102 public-library systems worldwide to exceed a million such checkouts for the year.
“We are excited to reach this milestone and see the continued success of our e-books and e-audiobooks,” said Dianne Coan, division director for support services at Fairfax County Public Library. “E-books are more important than ever, as library closures and other pandemic precautions made it difficult for many county residents to access reading material. We have been able to offer our customers a valuable lifeline.”
The highest-circulating title FCPL readers borrowed through the OverDrive system in 2020 was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, thrillers, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes romance, biographies and children/young adult.
Following “Crawdads,” the most popular e-book checkouts were “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo; “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett; “Educated” by Tara Westover; and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng.
The top 5 e-audiobook titles borrowed through Fairfax County Public Library’s digital collection in 2020 also were topped by “Where the Crawdads Sing,” followed by “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling; “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo; “Educated” by Tara Westover; and “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
Fairfax County Public Library is the largest public library in Virginia, with 23 branch locations serving over 1.2 million residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.