News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
The Arlington County government’s five 55+ Centers remain closed due to the public-health pandemic, but “virtual” and outdoor programs are available free of charge this month and are open to all residents 55 years of age and older.
Residents must pre-register to receive a link to the virtual programs and the outdoor programs. Registration is available at https:// registration.arlingtonva.us or by calling (703) 228-4747, ext. 3.
GARDENING GROUP TO GATHER ONLINE: A gardening group led by horticulturist Kirsten Conrad of Virginia Cooperative Extension will meet online on Monday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911401-1)
TECHNOLOGICAL AIDS TO HEARING LOSS DISCUSSED: Using technology to combat hearing loss is the topic of an online discussion led by Bonnie O’Leary of the Northern Virginia Resource Center on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m. (Activity #911500-5)
CLASSIC-ROCK FANS GATHER FOR RETROSPECTIVE: A discussion of Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Byrds will be the topic of discussion in a forum of American rock-music legends led by musician Carl Gold on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. (Activity #911802-6)
OPPORTUNITIES FOR VOLUNTEER SERVICE DETAILED: Volunteer opportunities that make a difference will be part of an online discussion led by Volunteer Arlington on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. (Activity #911400-17)
BASICS, INTRICACIES OF MEDICARE DISCUSSED: Understanding Medicare is the topic of an online briefing on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. (Activity #911503-1)
FORESTER TO LOOK AT CHALLENGES FACED BY URBAN TREES: Vincent Verweij, the Arlington government’s urban forester, will present an online tour of trees in National Landing, and also discuss the challenges faced by trees in an urban environment, on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. (Activity #911400-12)
HISTORY-ROUNDTABLERS TO GATHER ONLINE: A weekly history-discussion group led by Dwight Rogers of Encore Learning will be held online on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. For the weekly topic, e-mail sreid@arlingtonva.us. (Activity #911401-11)
PAINTING PROGRAM AVAILABLE FOR ALL AGES: Plein-air painting on easels, a program for all ages, will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. at Fairlington Center Park, 3307 South Stafford St. (Activity #911700-9)
FANS OF CROQUET CAN MEET AND COMPETE: Games of croquet are offered on the lawn of Walter Reed Park, 2909 16th St. South, on Friday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. (Activity #911700-13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.