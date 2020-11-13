Betsy Frantz, who has served as interim president and CEO of the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network (A-SPAN) since February, has been selected to fill the post permanently.
Frantz will succeed Kathleen Sibert, who had held the position for 11 years prior to her retirement at the start of 2020.
“Betsy has provided stability and support to A-SPAN’s staff, clients and board of directors during incredibly tumultuous times,” said Tim Denning, chair of the A-SPAN board. “Her many years of executive-leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, combined with her commitment to the Arlington community, make her the clear choice for our organization.”
Frantz served as founding president and CEO of Leadership Arlington (now the Leadership Center for Excellence), growing its footprint over 20 years from a single program with a budget of $22,000 to a nationally recognized center with a budget of $1.6 million and 1,600 graduates.
Later, Frantz served as president of the Virginia Hospital Foundation.
“I am grateful and humbled to accept the position,” she said. “Since becoming interim CEO in February, I have had the honor of working with an extremely talented and dedicated team, visionary board of directors, and committed donors and partners. I plan to work closely with our team and board to serve the needs of our clients and meet the strategic goals of the organization while navigating these challenging times.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
I an others want to know why, with a huge Arlington Department of Human Services and hundreds of persons employed by non-profits, for-profits, and as volunteers engaged in providing services to the homeless, why homes cannot be found for the estimated 200 homeless persons in Arlington?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.