The McLean area branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is hosting an online fund-raiser to take the place of its 51st annual book sale, which was slated for September but has been canceled due to the public-health pandemic.
Funds raised will support scholarships for women attending local colleges, with some of the funding supporting advocacy efforts and programs for AAUW at the national level.
For information and to contribute, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3hmgw9W. In addition, donations can be made by check (payable to “McLean AAUW”) and mailed to McLean AAUW, P.O. Box 2001, McLean, Va. 22101.
For every $20 donated, individuals will win a chance in a raffle of three baseballs signed by Max Scherzer, donated by his wife, an AAUW member.
For information, call (703) 527-4206 or e-mail aauwbookfair@gmail.com.
