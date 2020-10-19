Tsehaye Teferra, Ph.D., founder and CEO of the Arlington-based Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC), is being honored by the Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE) with its Genesis Award at their One World, One Dream banquet, which is being held “virtually” this year on Oct. 29.
The award pays tribute to Dr. Teferra’s work on behalf of African immigrants and refugees.
Dr. Gatluak Thach, president and CEO of NICE, nominated Dr. Teferra for his national role in empowering refugees and African-organization leaders across the U.S.
“Dr. Teferra is recognized as a leader who has made a long-time, significant impact on the lives of refugees and their being welcomed in the United States,” Thach said in the nomination. “Dr. Teferra plays an extraordinary, backbreaking role in national leadership and advocacy efforts.”
ECDC works locally through its branch offices and nationally through a network of 10 agencies, including NICE, to resettle refugees in communities across the country. The efforts have led to resettlement of more than 58,000 individuals since 1991.
In addition, the Enterprise Development Group, an ECDC subsidiary, provides financial services, tax assistance and business loans to refugee, immigrant and low-income entrepreneurs in the Washington and Baltimore regions.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.