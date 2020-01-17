The Arlington Food Assistance Center will host its spring soirée – “Shining a Light on Hunger” – on Thursday, March 26 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Army Navy Country Club.
The event will celebrate those who support the organization and its mission to provide food to augment the needs of county residents.
Tickets are $175 per person, with sponsorship packages available. Tickets for the special youth program, which runs from 7 to 8:45 p.m., are $50 per child.
For information, call (703) 845-8486 or see the Website at www.afac.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.