AHC celebrates volunteers for helping youth, families score success

Non-profit housing provider AHC Inc. recently celebrated the impact of 400 volunteers who, over the preceding year, had provided more than 6,000 hours of service to students and other residents living in AHC properties.
“Our volunteers are special, generous individuals who are critical to the success of the students, families and senior citizens we serve,” said Laura Jackson, AHC’s volunteer coordinator. “From tutoring teens and helping students get into college to delivering backpacks and helping at our annual Thanksgiving feasts, we couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers’ commitment.”
For more than 10 years, 100 percent of the students in AHC’s program have graduated from high school, and most have gone on to college – often the first in their families to achieve that milestone.
Among those lauded for service was Bernie Piper, who has worked with AHC-community students for more than a decade.
“Education can transcend so many barriers, so I want to be a part of that, even if in a small way,” Piper said. “An ability and desire to learn are the keys to our success both as individuals and a society.”
AHC’s volunteers also provide safe spaces and a sense of family that lasts for years. Many volunteers work with the same student year after year, and celebrate their achievements as they grow and change.
“When kids graduate and are happy about their own accomplishments and achievements, which they didn’t see coming, that makes me feel our time together was a great investment,” said Marjorie Macieira, a five-year volunteer who still keeps touch with one of her students who is now in her junior year of college.
Those recently honored with a decade of service include Jim Burridge, Terry Burridge, Santosh Chokhani, Hanh Nguyen, Bernie Piper, Alison Sheahan and Terron Sims. Five-year volunteers include Kate Athing and the Marymount Women’s Lacrosse Team, Tim Bellaire, Lisa Blake, Anne Blacksten, Charles Cope, Adrienne Eng, Greg Frey, Coral Harris, Evan Heit, Emily Lorenz, Marjorie Macieira, Ty Mitchell, Laura Noble and Maria Woolverton.
For information on volunteer opportunities, see the Website at https://www.ahcinc.org/get-involved/volunteers/.
