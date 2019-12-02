Walter Webdale, the CEO of Arlington-based AHC Inc., has been named one of four inductees into the Affordable Housing Finance Hall of Fame.
During his tenure at AHC, the organization has grown from 1,600 units to more than 8,000 in communities across the region. Before joining the non-profit housing provider, Webdale was the longtime director of the Fairfax County Department of Housing and Community Development.
Webdale and the other 2019 honorees were inducted into the pantheon during the annual AHF Live, produced by Affordable Housing Finance magazine and held Nov. 18-20 in Chicago.
